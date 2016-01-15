FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan govt fund INCJ plans Renesas sale; Nidec to bid - sources
January 15, 2016 / 4:05 PM / 2 years ago

Japan govt fund INCJ plans Renesas sale; Nidec to bid - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Jan 16 (Reuters) - A Japanese state-backed fund is preparing to sell at least half of chipmaker Renesas Electronics Corp, while parts maker Nidec Corp plans to bid for the assets, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Friday.

The Innovation Network Corporation of Japan (INCJ), which owns around 70 percent of Renesas, plans to invite offers in a bid scheduled for next month, said one source, who asked not to be identified because he was not authorised to discuss the matter publicly.

The other source said Nidec is considered the most likely buyer for now, but it was unclear whether other bidders would emerge.

Renesas was created in 2010 from a merger of NEC Corp’s chip division and Renesas Technology, which itself was established through a merger of the chip units of Hitachi Ltd and Mitsubishi Electric Corp. (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka and Makiko Yamazaki; Writing by William Mallard)

