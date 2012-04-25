Japan panel eyes solar power incentive at 52 cents/kwh

TOKYO, April 25 (Reuters) - The head of a Japanese government-backed panel recommended on Wednesday that utilities pay 42 yen (52 cents) per kilowatt-hour (kwh) for solar power supplies for a 20-year-period in a feed-in tariff scheme to be introduced in July.

That was near the higher-end of expectations and could help boost the alternative power sector in Japan, which is overhauling its energy policy after the Fukushima nuclear crisis shattered public confidence in the safety of atomic power.

The panel head also recommended in a draft document released to the media that utilities should pay 23.1 yen per kwh for wind power supplies over 20 years and 27.3 yen per kwh for geothermal supplies coming from units with more than 15,000 kw capacity over 15 years.

Those rates include the country’s 5 percent sales tax.

The panel will use the chief’s suggestions to draw up its official recommendations, one of its members told reporters.

The feed-in tariff incentives for renewable energy sources, originally aimed at reducing relaince on fossil fuels, have become a key policy in the wake of the Fukushima disaster.

Under the state-backed scheme, operators will receive a guaranteed price from utilities for renewable electricity over a set period of time, with the cost passed on to customers in their electricity bills. ($1 = 81.1500 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Yoko Kubota; Editing by Joseph Radford)