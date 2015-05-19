FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan department store sales up 14 pct in April - industry group
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 19, 2015 / 5:51 AM / 2 years ago

Japan department store sales up 14 pct in April - industry group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, May 19 (Reuters) - Japanese department store sales jumped 13.7 percent in April on a same-store basis compared with the same month last year, when shoppers closed their wallets after an increase in the national sales tax, an industry group said on Tuesday.

Business also got a shot in the arm from foreign tourists, with their buying more than tripling year-on-year for a third straight month as they snapped up items like cosmetics and luxury watches, the Japan Department Stores Association said.

Foreign tourist arrivals rose to a record in the first three months of the year, according to the Japan National Tourism Organization, with a weak yen and expanded duty-free offerings becoming a big draw for international shoppers. (Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Kim Coghill)

