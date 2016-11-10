FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Robotic dinosaur replicas stomp in Tokyo hotel
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
November 10, 2016 / 1:31 PM / 10 months ago

Robotic dinosaur replicas stomp in Tokyo hotel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Stomping and roaring dinosaurs took to the stage in Tokyo on Thursday as part of a presentation for a proposed entertainment park where visitors will be able to see the realistic replicas first hand.

Japanese firm ON-ART Corp. unveiled man-operated robotic models of raptors, an allosaurus and a tyrannosaurus rex, in a performance at a hotel hall. At one point, the t-rex even appeared to bite the head of a pretend caretaker.

Around 8 metres (26 ft) high, the dinosaur replicas were modelled from fossilized skeletons and made of carbon fibre materials, according to the company.

Reminiscent of the theme park seen in Steven Spielberg's blockbuster "Jurassic Park" film, ON-ART Corp. CEO Kazuya Kanemaru said he wanted to create a "DINO-A-PARK" where dinosaur fans could experience the creatures first-hand. (Reporting By Reuters Television; editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
