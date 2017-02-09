TOKYO Feb 9 The Tokyo Commodity Exchange (TOCOM) has so far found no irregular participants or trades from position reports on rubber futures contracts that were submitted by its member brokers last week, the exchange president said on Thursday.

TOCOM has no plans to tighten regulations or adopt new measures on rubber futures trade, Takamichi Hamada told a news conference.

Late last month TOCOM said it had requested its member brokers to submit reports detailing their customers' positions on rubber futures contracts after prices rose sharply over the past few weeks. (Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Tom Hogue)