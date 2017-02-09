BRIEF-Third Point takes share stake in Rice Energy, Broadcom, Southwestern Energy
* Third Point LLC takes share stake of 2.7 million shares in Rice Energy Inc - SEC filing
TOKYO Feb 9 The Tokyo Commodity Exchange (TOCOM) has so far found no irregular participants or trades from position reports on rubber futures contracts that were submitted by its member brokers last week, the exchange president said on Thursday.
TOCOM has no plans to tighten regulations or adopt new measures on rubber futures trade, Takamichi Hamada told a news conference.
Late last month TOCOM said it had requested its member brokers to submit reports detailing their customers' positions on rubber futures contracts after prices rose sharply over the past few weeks. (Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Tom Hogue)
LIMA, Feb 10 Peru's central bank said Friday that it expects inflation to ease into its 1 percent to 3 percent target range in the second half of 2017 instead of mid-2017 as previously forecast as unusual weather squeezes food prices.
* Fertitta Entertainment, Inc reports 10.0 percent passive stake in Landcadia Holdings Inc as of December 31, 2016 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2kBwsug Further company coverage: