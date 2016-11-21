FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Japan to form $900 mln investment fund with Russia - Nikkei
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Economy
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
November 21, 2016 / 9:15 PM / 9 months ago

Japan to form $900 mln investment fund with Russia - Nikkei

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Japanese and Russian state-backed lenders will create a fund to jointly invest in Moscow's "priority development projects", as the two countries look to promote business and diplomatic ties, the Nikkei reported.

The Japan Bank for International Cooperation and the Russian Direct Investment Fund will form an about 100 billion yen ($901 million) fund, and each will contribute roughly half of the total amount to launch the development projects in 2017, the report said.

The fund will invest in projects in fields of medicine, urban development and involve upgrades to manufacturing facilities, the Japanese daily reported.

JBIC will form a venture with Russia's Far East Investment and Export Agency and the Far East and Baikal Region Development Fund to encourage investment in a special economic zone, the report said.

JBIC will also extend a new line of credit worth around 30 billion yen to Russia's largest bank, Sberbank, subject to Western sanctions, the Nikkei reported.

Progress on the economic side hinges on making headway on disputed islands off Hokkaido, Reuters reported earlier this month.

"The territorial issue and economic cooperation are two sides of a coin," a Japanese government official had told Reuters. "It's meaningless if only economic cooperation moves ahead." ($1 = 111 yen) (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.