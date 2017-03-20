FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Japan PM to visit Russia for summit with Putin next month
March 20, 2017 / 8:47 AM / 5 months ago

CORRECTED-Japan PM to visit Russia for summit with Putin next month

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects spelling of minister's name in first paragraph)

TOKYO, March 20 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will visit Russia in late April for a summit with President Vladimir Putin, Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida said on Monday.

Abe has pledged to resolve a decades-old territorial dispute with Russia over a string of western Pacific islands in the hope of building better ties to counter a rising China.

Kishida also said the two sides had agreed to demand that North Korea, which has carried out a series of nuclear and missile tests in defiance of UN sanctions, halt its provocations. (Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Nick Macfie)

