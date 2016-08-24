FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan to train peacekeepers to conduct military escort missions
August 24, 2016 / 1:56 AM / a year ago

Japan to train peacekeepers to conduct military escort missions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Japan will begin training soldiers to conduct rescue and military escort missions during UN peacekeeping operations, potentially embroiling its troops in overseas military actions for the first time since World War Two.

The training will begin this month for Self Defence Force units due to be deployed as peacekeepers in South Sudan in November, Defence Minister Tomomi Inada said on Wednesday.

Any decision to order Japanese troops on rescue missions would be left to the cabinet. (Reporting by Tim Kelly and Nobuhiro Kubo; Editing by Nick Macfie)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
