in 10 months
Japan's Nippon Yusen, Mitsui OSK, Kawasaki to hold news conference, shares jump
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
October 31, 2016 / 1:31 AM / in 10 months

Japan's Nippon Yusen, Mitsui OSK, Kawasaki to hold news conference, shares jump

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Shares of Japanese shippers Nippon Yusen KK, Mitsui OSK Lines Ltd and Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd jumped almost 10 percent on Monday after the three companies said their presidents were to hold a news conference at 02.00 GMT.

Officials at each of the companies declined to say what the news conference was about, or whether they were holding it jointly.

Shares of Nippon Yusen rose as much as 9.9 percent, Mitsui OSK by 9.2 percent and Kawasaki Kisen as much as 8.5 percent. (Reporting by Tim Kelly and Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

