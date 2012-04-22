FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 22, 2012 / 11:31 PM / 5 years ago

Japan panel to set solar power fee -Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 23 (Reuters) - A Japanese government panel is likely to recommend that utilities pay 42 yen (51 cents) per kilowatt-hour for excess solar power supplies in a feed-in tariff scheme, in line with requests by the solar power industry, the Nikkei business daily said on Monday.

Under the scheme to be launched in July, utilities must buy any electricity from solar, wind, small hydro, biomass and geothermal power plants at a fixed price. Japan’s Trade Minister Yukio Edano will decide the final price taking into account the panel’s recommendation. ($1 = 81.6050 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

