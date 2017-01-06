FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
Japan suspends talks on FX swap deal with S.Korea over comfort women statue
#Market News
January 6, 2017 / 2:39 AM / 8 months ago

Japan suspends talks on FX swap deal with S.Korea over comfort women statue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Japan has suspended talks on a forex swap arrangement with South Korea over a statue commemorating women forced to work in Japanese wartime military brothels during World War Two, chief cabinet secretary Yoshihide Suga said on Friday.

Suga said on Thursday that the erection of the statue in the southern South Korean city of Busan was "extremely regrettable" and that the government of Japan planned to ask for its removal as soon as possible.

Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Kim Coghill

