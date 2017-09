GENEVA, May 21 (Reuters) - Japan launched a trade complaint at the World Trade Organization on Thursday to challenge South Korea’s import bans and additional testing requirements for Japanese food after the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster, the WTO said.

Japan says several measures taken by South Korea violate the WTO’s sanitary and phyto-sanitary agreement and has failed to justify its trade restrictions as required, the WTO said in a statement. (Reporting by Tom Miles)