UPDATE 1-Japan August crude steel output up for 5th month on lower stocks

* August crude steel output rises 1.5 pct from a year ago

* Domestic demand for autos and construction remains weak

* Output of small steel bars falls for 24th month (Adds details and quotes)

By Yuka Obayashi

TOKYO, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Japan's crude steel output in August rose for a fifth month in a row, as steelmakers increased production after inventories fell, though soft demand for automobiles and construction capped gains.

August's crude steel output increased 1.5 percent from a year ago to 8.92 million tonnes, the Japan Iron and Steel Federation said on Wednesday. Output, which is not seasonally-adjusted, decreased 0.7 percent from July.

The year-on-year rise came despite weak economic signals that have raised doubts about Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's efforts to reignite growth and end decades of deflation.

Japan's economic growth ground to a halt in April-June as weak exports and shaky domestic demand prompted companies to cut spending, piling fresh pressure on Abe to come up with policies to produce more sustainable growth.

A researcher at the federation said steelmakers increased output after local inventories had declined in June and July, adding that output a year ago was low because steelmakers had to trim production due to higher inventories.

"But overall domestic demand, especially for construction, remained weak," he said, citing the output of small steel bars, which fell in August for the 24th straight month.

In a reflection of the slow demand, Tokyo Steel Manufacturing Co Ltd, Japan's top electric arc furnace steelmaker, said on Tuesday that it would slash prices of its products for October delivery by up to 13 percent. (Editing by Ed Davies)