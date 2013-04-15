TAKE-A-LOOK-Japanese market reaction and outlook after BOJ's stimulus

TOKYO, April 15 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan's sweeping stimulus measures announced on April 4 to revive the world's third-largest economy have buoyed the Nikkei stock average and weakened the yen against the dollar and the euro. However, the proposed $1.4 trillion injection into the economy has rattled the Japanese government bond market, and could threaten to turn once low-risk low-return JGBs into higher-risk low-return assets. Following is a series of stories on the Japanese financial markets. Click on codes in brackets to read stories: .............................................................. > BOJ stimulus causes shock but no awe in Japanese bond market > JGB trade turns volatile as market awaits BOJ operations tuning > POLL-BOJ's new stimulus measures to boost Nikkei more, drag yen > Japan investment flows reveal "Abenomics" dividend > Dollar poised to overtake 100-yen milestone on bold BOJ steps For daily forex report, please click on For daily Nikkei stocks report, please click on For daily JGBs report, please click on