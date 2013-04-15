FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TAKE-A-LOOK-Japanese market reaction and outlook after BOJ's stimulus
April 15, 2013 / 2:11 AM / in 4 years

TAKE-A-LOOK-Japanese market reaction and outlook after BOJ's stimulus

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, April 15 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan's sweeping stimulus measures
announced on April 4 to revive the world's third-largest economy have buoyed the
Nikkei stock average and weakened the yen against the dollar and
the euro.
    However, the proposed $1.4 trillion injection into the economy has rattled 
the Japanese government bond market, and could threaten to turn once low-risk
low-return JGBs into higher-risk low-return assets. 
    Following is a series of stories on the Japanese financial markets.
    Click on codes in brackets to read stories:
> BOJ stimulus causes shock but no awe in Japanese bond market   
> JGB trade turns volatile as market awaits BOJ operations tuning 
> POLL-BOJ's new stimulus measures to boost Nikkei more, drag yen 
> Japan investment flows reveal "Abenomics" dividend             
> Dollar poised to overtake 100-yen milestone on bold BOJ steps  
              
        
