FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nikkei turns negative as investors cautious before ECB meeting
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 22, 2015 / 5:10 AM / 2 years ago

Nikkei turns negative as investors cautious before ECB meeting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks fell on Thursday afternoon, giving up earlier gains on profit-taking as investors awaited word from a European Central Bank meeting later in the day on its plans about further quantitative easing.

The Nikkei share average dropped 0.6 percent to 18,442.82 in mid-afternoon trade, compared to the morning close of 18,565.83.

“Global investors are taking a wait-and-see stance before the (ECB) event, as depending on the outcome the euro could move sharply,” said Hikaru Sato, a senior technical analyst at Daiwa Securities.

The broader Topix shed 0.5 percent to 1,519.29, with only 1.39 billion shares changing hands as of 0502 GMT.

The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 declined 0.6 percent to 13,600.11. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.