Nikkei falls to fresh 7-1/2-week low on oil price worries
#Market News
December 15, 2015 / 5:47 AM / 2 years ago

Nikkei falls to fresh 7-1/2-week low on oil price worries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Japan’s Nikkei share average widened its losses and fell to a fresh 7-1/2-week low on Tuesday afternoon in the face of volatile oil prices and the U.S. Federal Reserve’s interest rate hike decision expected this week.

The Nikkei dropped 1.7 percent to 18,562.51 in mid-afternoon, the lowest intraday level since Oct. 22.

The broader Topix dropped 1.6 percent to 1,503.40 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 declined 1.7 percent to 13,515.81. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Stephen Coates)

