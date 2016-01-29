Nikkei soars to over 2-week high as BOJ adopts negative rate policy

TOKYO, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Japan’s Nikkei share average soared more than 3 percent to its highest in more than two weeks on Friday as the Bank Of Japan unexpectedly eased monetary policy further by introducing a negative interest rate policy.

The Nikkei extended early gains and was up 3.4 percent to 17,626.51 points by early afternoon, the highest since Jan. 13 after the BOJ statement.

The Topix soared 3 percent to 1,433.32, and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 surged 3 percent to 12,925.28. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Kim Coghill)