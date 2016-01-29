FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei soars to over 2-week high as BOJ adopts negative rate policy
#Market News
January 29, 2016 / 3:54 AM / 2 years ago

Nikkei soars to over 2-week high as BOJ adopts negative rate policy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Japan’s Nikkei share average soared more than 3 percent to its highest in more than two weeks on Friday as the Bank Of Japan unexpectedly eased monetary policy further by introducing a negative interest rate policy.

The Nikkei extended early gains and was up 3.4 percent to 17,626.51 points by early afternoon, the highest since Jan. 13 after the BOJ statement.

The Topix soared 3 percent to 1,433.32, and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 surged 3 percent to 12,925.28. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.