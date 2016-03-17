FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei turns down as stronger yen dents risk appetite
March 17, 2016 / 5:25 AM / a year ago

Nikkei turns down as stronger yen dents risk appetite

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, March 17 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks fell on Thursday afternoon, reversing earlier gains as the yen strengthened, denting investors’ risk appetite and dragging down a host of stocks.

The Nikkei share average fell 0.5 percent to 16,886.69 in mid afternoon trade, moving away from its intraday high of 17,253.03 hit in the morning.

At 0513 GMT, the dollar stood at 112.05 yen compared with 112.73 yen in the morning.

The broader Topix dropped 0.4 percent to 1,354.45, with 31 of its 33 subsectors in negative territory. The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 declined 0.4 percent to 12,240.70. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

