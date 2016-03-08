FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei trims losses as investors seen buying stocks on dips
March 8, 2016 / 5:20 AM / a year ago

Nikkei trims losses as investors seen buying stocks on dips

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, March 8 (Reuters) - Japan’s Nikkei share average trimmed its losses on Tuesday afternoon, crawling back from a near one-week low as investors were seen scooping up cheap stocks on the dips.

However, concerns about a stronger yen continued to keep investors on edge.

The Nikkei fell 0.7 percent to 16,794.21 in mid-afternoon trade, after touching as low as 16,570.22 in the morning, the lowest since March 2.

The broader Topix dropped 0.8 percent to 1,351.67 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 declined 0.7 percent to 12,236.39. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Sam Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
