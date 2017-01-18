FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Nikkei turns positive as weak yen helps restore investor sentiment
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
War in Afghanistan
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
North Korea shipments to Syria chemical arms agency halted
North Korea
North Korea shipments to Syria chemical arms agency halted
Tracking food by blockchain
Future of Money
Tracking food by blockchain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 18, 2017 / 5:57 AM / 7 months ago

Nikkei turns positive as weak yen helps restore investor sentiment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks turned positive and recovered from five-week lows on Wednesday afternoon as the yen weakened against the dollar, which helped restore investor sentiment.

The Nikkei share average rose 0.5 percent to 18,902.38 in late afternoon trade, compared to its intraday low of 18,650.33 hit in the morning, its lowest level since Dec. 9.

The broader Topix gained 0.3 percent to 1,514.06 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 added 0.4 percent to 13,572.79.

The dollar, hurt earlier by the sterling rally following British Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit speech, recovered and was up 0.6 percent to 113.35 yen after touching a near seven-week low of 112.570 yen. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Eric Meijer)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.