Nikkei turns positive as weak yen helps restore investor sentiment

TOKYO, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks turned positive and recovered from five-week lows on Wednesday afternoon as the yen weakened against the dollar, which helped restore investor sentiment.

The Nikkei share average rose 0.5 percent to 18,902.38 in late afternoon trade, compared to its intraday low of 18,650.33 hit in the morning, its lowest level since Dec. 9.

The broader Topix gained 0.3 percent to 1,514.06 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 added 0.4 percent to 13,572.79.

The dollar, hurt earlier by the sterling rally following British Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit speech, recovered and was up 0.6 percent to 113.35 yen after touching a near seven-week low of 112.570 yen. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Eric Meijer)