7 months ago
Nikkei falls as Trump policy worries rattle global markets
#Market News
January 31, 2017 / 5:09 AM / 7 months ago

Nikkei falls as Trump policy worries rattle global markets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Tuesday as uncertainty over U.S. President Donald Trump's policies continued to weigh on investor sentiment.

The Nikkei fell 1.3 percent to 19,128.38 points in midafternoon.

As widely expected, the Bank of Japan kept its policy settings unchanged at its first meeting of the year, maintaining a pledge to guide short-term interest rates at minus 0.1 percent and the 10-year government bond yield to around zero percent.

Markets are focusing on what BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda has to say at a 0630 GMT news conference about the risks from Trump's protectionist trade stance, particularly with Trump taking direct aim at Japan's powerful auto industry - a mainstay of its economy.

The broader Topix was down 1.0 percent at 1,528.70, while the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 also shed 1.0 percent to 13,711.26.

Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Kim Coghill

