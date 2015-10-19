Nikkei falls in thin trade but China GDP data soothes nerves

TOKYO, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Japanese shares fell on Monday amid a lack of positive trading cues in the domestic market, but China data showing its economy did not cool as much as expected in the third quarter soothed sentiment.

The Nikkei share average ended 0.9 percent lower at 18,131.23 points.

The broader Topix fell 0.7 percent to 1,494.75, with only 1.875 billion shares changing hands, the lowest since Sept. 14.

The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 slipped 0.9 percent to 13,374.59. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Kim Coghill)