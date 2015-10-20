FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nikkei edges up as telecoms gain in cautious trade
Sections
Featured
South Korea not worried about war, Trump keeps options open
North Korea
South Korea not worried about war, Trump keeps options open
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 20, 2015 / 6:15 AM / 2 years ago

Nikkei edges up as telecoms gain in cautious trade

Joshua Hunt

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Japanese shares edged up on Tuesday as investors adopted a cautious approach ahead of October policy meetings at big central banks, kicking off on Thursday when the European Central Bank meets.

The Nikkei share average gained 0.4 percent to close at 18,207.15.

Japanese telecoms added significantly to the index after reports from Deutsche Bank and Barclays highlighted the sector’s rebound potential following the first meeting of a government task force on rate and service reforms, held Monday.

KDDI led the sector with a gain of 4.9 percent after Deutsche Bank upgraded its stock’s rating to ‘buy’ from ‘hold,’ calling it oversold. NTT Docomo added 3.6 percent while Softbank, which has less exposure to the domestic mobile telecom market, edged up 1.5 percent.

Asahi Kasei tumbled 4 percent after Moody’s cut its outlook to ‘negative’ from ‘stable.’ The rating cut followed Asahi Kasei’s recent announcement that a subsidiary had sub-contracted faulty work at a Yokohama apartment complex and then modified data on the work in reports. The parent company has said it will incur costs associated with an investigation, repairs and potential sanctions.

The broader Topix gained 0.3 percent to close at 1,499.28 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 rose 0.4 percent to 13,428.88. (Reporting by Joshua Hunt and Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Eric Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.