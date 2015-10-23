Nikkei ends week on high note as risk appetite revives

TOKYO, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks rose on Friday after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi signalled that new stimulus measures could come as early as December, boosting riskier assets.

The Nikkei share average gained 2.1 percent to 18,825.30 points, its highest close since Aug. 31.

The benchmark index added 2.9 percent for the week.

The food sector led the day’s gains, adding 3.3 percent as investors bought heavily into defensive shares.

Snack food company Calbee gained 9.6 percent after the Nikkei business daily reported its April-September profits were likely to come in strong, while dairy and beverage producer Megmilk Snow Brand soared 10.5 percent on raised April-September guidance.

The real estate and securities sectors also outperformed, gaining 3.1 percent each.

The broader Topix gained 2 percent to close at 1,547.84, with all of its 33 subindexes in positive territory.

It added 2.8 percent for the week.

The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 rose 2.1 percent to close at 13,878.26. (Reporting by Joshua Hunt and Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Kim Coghill)