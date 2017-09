TOKYO, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Tokyo stocks fell on Tuesday after Apple Inc suppliers such as TDK Corp and Murata Manufacturing Co tumbled before the tech giant’s earnings report, while investors remained cautious before key central bank events this week.

The Nikkei share average fell 0.9 percent to 18,777.04.

The broader Topix dropped 1.0 percent to 1,543.11 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 also declined 1.0 percent to 13,838.07.