Nikkei up in subdued trade as investors cautious before Fed, BOJ meetings

TOKYO, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks were nudged higher by earnings-related news on Wednesday, although many investors remained on the sidelines ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s policy decision later in the day and a Bank of Japan review on Friday.

The Nikkei share average ended 0.7 percent higher at 18,903.02.

The broader Topix added 0.3 percent to 1,547.19, with only 1.72 billion shares changing hands, the lowest since mid-August.

The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 rose 0.3 percent to 13,874.09.