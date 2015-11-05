Nikkei closes near 10-week high on weak yen, corporate earnings

TOKYO, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks closed near a 10 week high on Thursday as a weaker yen boosted prospects for exporters, and corporate-earnings and dividend related announcements stoked share buying.

The Nikkei share average gained 1 percent to end the day at 19,116.41, its highest close since August 28.

Major food seasoning manufacturer Ajinomoto Co Inc jumped 5.5 percent after raising its full-year guidance and announcing share buybacks. Japan Tobacco Inc gained 6.8 percent after raising its full-year dividend payout to 118 yen per share from 108 yen per share. Together, the two companies helped lift the Topix subindex for food by 3.4 percent, making it the top performing sector of the day.

Home electronics retailer Yamada Denki Co Ltd rose 3.3 percent after it announced a raised full-year earnings outlook.

Takata Corp plunged 25.2 percent after its top customer, Honda Motor Co, said it would stop using the company’s front air bag inflators.

The broader Topix rose 1 percent to end the day at 1,555.10 with all but two of its 33 subsectors in positive territory.

The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 added 1 percent to 13,979.69. (Additional reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)