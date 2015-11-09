FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei jumps to 2-1/2-month high on boost from weak yen
#Market News
November 9, 2015 / 6:10 AM / 2 years ago

Nikkei jumps to 2-1/2-month high on boost from weak yen

Joshua Hunt

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks rose on Monday as the yen weakend considerably against the dollar after Friday’s strong U.S. jobs report, while official data showed real wages edged up for a third straight month.

The Nikkei share average gained 2 percent to 19,642.74 for its highest close since August 20.

The broader Topix added 1.8 percent to finish at 1,590.97 with all but two of its 33 subindexes in positive territory.

The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 rose 1.8 percent to 14,316.65. (Reporting by Joshua Hunt; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

