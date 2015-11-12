FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei marginally higher to post 7th day of gains, machinery stocks fall
November 12, 2015 / 6:26 AM / 2 years ago

Nikkei marginally higher to post 7th day of gains, machinery stocks fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks were marginally higher in choppy trade on Thursday and extended gains into a seventh day, as buying in stocks with strong earnings offset sharp drops in machinery shares which tumbled on weak machinery orders data.

The Nikkei share average ended 0.03 percent higher, or 6.38 points, at 19,697.77, rising for seven straight days.

The broader Topix fell 0.1 percent to 1,593.57 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 dropped 0.1 percent at 14,356.24. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Eric Meijer)

