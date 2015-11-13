FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nikkei slips amid risk-off trade, gains ground for the week
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 13, 2015 / 6:25 AM / 2 years ago

Nikkei slips amid risk-off trade, gains ground for the week

Joshua Hunt

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks slipped on Friday, snapping a seven-day winning streak as investors shunned risk and cashed in on recent gains after a sharp drop on Wall Street and weaker commodities prices.

The Nikkei share average lost 0.5 percent to end the day at 19,596.91. The benchmark index added 1.7 percent for the week for its fourth consecutive week of gains.

Toshiba Corp tumbled 5.9 percent after fresh revelations of fiscal 2012 and 2013 losses at its U.S. nuclear unit Westinghouse dampened hope for quick closure on the company’s $1.3 billion accounting scandal.

MatsumotoKiyoshi Holdings jumped 7.4 percent after raising its operating profit outlook for the year through March.

The foods sector added 0.6 percent, helped by Nissin Foods Holdings Co Ltd, which gained 9.5 percent after raising its full-year earnings outlook.

The broader Topix fell 0.5 percent to 1,585.83 on Friday, but added 1.4 percent for the week.

The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 lost 0.5 percent to end the day at 14,285.92. (Reporting by Joshua Hunt; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.