November 16, 2015 / 6:21 AM / 2 years ago

Nikkei falls on Paris attacks, weak GDP raises stimulus hopes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Tokyo stocks fell in thin trade to the lowest in more than a week on Monday, with exporters, airline and travel agency stocks all hit by reduce appetite for risk following the deadly Islamist militant attacks in Paris.

Data showing that Japan’s economy slipped back into recession in the last quarter raised expectations that the government will launch stimulus measures, providing some support for sentiment.

The Nikkei dropped 1.0 percent to 19,393.69, the lowest closing level since Nov. 6.

Volume was thin as investors stayed to the sidelines to see how European stocks would perform in the wake of the attacks that killed more than 130 people in Paris on Friday evening.

A total 1.788 billion shares changed hands on the main board, the lowest in 2-1/2 weeks.

The broader Topix dropped 0.9 percent to 1,571.53 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 also declined 0.9 percent to 14,158.28.

Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
