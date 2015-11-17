FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei rebounds as Wall St, softer yen boost sentiment
#Market News
November 17, 2015 / 6:15 AM / 2 years ago

Nikkei rebounds as Wall St, softer yen boost sentiment

Joshua Hunt

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks rebounded on Tuesday, briefly hitting a 3-month high after gains on Wall Street and a steadily weakening yen wiped away risk-averse sentiment.

The Nikkei share average gained 1.2 percent to end the day at 19,630.63. During mid-afternoon trading, the benchmark index briefly touched 19,726.01, its highest point since August 20.

Steel shares were the highlight of the day as the Topix subindex for iron and steel added 3.7 percent. JFE Holdings led the sector with a gain of 6.8 percent while Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp rose 3.5 percent.

The broader Topix rose 0.9 percent to end the day at 1,586.11 with all but one of its 33 subindexes in positive territory.

The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 added 0.9 percent to 14,289.50. (Reporting by Joshua Hunt and Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

