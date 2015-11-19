FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei rises to fresh 3-month high, BOJ keeps policy steady
November 19, 2015 / 6:15 AM / 2 years ago

Nikkei rises to fresh 3-month high, BOJ keeps policy steady

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks rose on Thursday as the dollar’s strength against the yen continued to lift risk appetite while the Bank of Japan maintained its current pace of asset buying.

The Nikkei share average rose 1.1 percent to end the day at 19,859.81, a fresh 3-month high.

The Bank of Japan maintained its current pace of monetary stimulus after a policy meeting on Thursday, signalling hope for economic recovery despite concerns over domestic capital expenditure and lingering fears over a global economic slowdown.

The broader Topix edged up 0.9 percent to end the day at 1,600.38 with all but two of its 33 subindexes in positive territory.

The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 rose 0.9 percent to 14,433.46. (Reporting by Joshua Hunt; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

