FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nikkei posts 5 straight days of gains; market awaits fresh trading cues
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 24, 2015 / 6:20 AM / 2 years ago

Nikkei posts 5 straight days of gains; market awaits fresh trading cues

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks posted a modest rise in choppy trade on Tuesday to mark a fifth consecutive day of gains as investors waited for fresh trading cues.

The Nikkei share average ended 0.2 percent higher at 19,924.89.

Market participants said trade would remain tepid throughout the week, with U.S. markets subdued ahead of Thursday’s Thanksgiving holiday.

They noted the market was waiting for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s cabinet to approve the outline of next year’s budget on Dec. 1. A supplementary budget for the current fiscal year is also planned.

The broader Topix rose 0.2 percent to 1,605.94 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 also gained 0.2 percent to 14,482.06. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa and Joshua Hunt; Editing by Eric Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.