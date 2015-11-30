FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nikkei slips amid China concerns but gains in November
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 30, 2015 / 6:16 AM / 2 years ago

Nikkei slips amid China concerns but gains in November

Joshua Hunt

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Japanese shares eased on Monday as Chinese stocks continued to slide and data showed that Japan’s industrial production fell short of expectations in October.

The Nikkei share average fell 0.7 percent to 19,747.47 but the benchmark index still managed to add 3.5 percent for the month.

“This month we’ve seen the Nikkei test support levels on the way back up to 20,000 territory,” said Martin King, co-managing director at Tyton Capital Advisors.

“It has, however, been a bumpy week amid profit-taking and concern about the strength of the yen against the dollar. Continued headwind from China affecting Japan’s exports and production will also ensure that the path upward is non-linear.”

The broader Topix slipped 0.9 percent to end the day at 1,580.25 with all but three of its 33 subindexes in negative territory. The index edged up by 1.4 percent in November.

The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 dropped 1 percent to end the day at 14,232.27. (Reporting by Joshua Hunt; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.