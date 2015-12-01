FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nikkei rebounds, breaches 20,000 points for first time in over 3 months
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Spotify, Hulu target students
Technology
Spotify, Hulu target students
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 1, 2015 / 6:10 AM / 2 years ago

Nikkei rebounds, breaches 20,000 points for first time in over 3 months

Joshua Hunt

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks rebounded on Tuesday to break the 20,000-point mark for the first time in more than three months, shrugging off soft Chinese factory surveys with the help of a weak yen and rising U.S. futures.

The Nikkei share average gained 1.3 percent to end the day at 20,012.40. It was the first time since August 20th that the benchmark index closed above 20,000 points.

The broader Topix rose 1.4 percent to 1,601.95 with all but one of its 33 subindexes in positive territory at the end of the session.

The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 climbed 1.4 percent to 14,435.78. (Reporting by Joshua Hunt and Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.