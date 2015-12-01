Nikkei rebounds, breaches 20,000 points for first time in over 3 months

TOKYO, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks rebounded on Tuesday to break the 20,000-point mark for the first time in more than three months, shrugging off soft Chinese factory surveys with the help of a weak yen and rising U.S. futures.

The Nikkei share average gained 1.3 percent to end the day at 20,012.40. It was the first time since August 20th that the benchmark index closed above 20,000 points.

The broader Topix rose 1.4 percent to 1,601.95 with all but one of its 33 subindexes in positive territory at the end of the session.

The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 climbed 1.4 percent to 14,435.78. (Reporting by Joshua Hunt and Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)