Nikkei edges down as cyclical shares sold; trading thin before events
U.S.
December 2, 2015 / 6:25 AM / 2 years ago

Nikkei edges down as cyclical shares sold; trading thin before events

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Japan’s Nikkei share average edged down in thin trade on Wednesday as investors avoided investing in cyclical shares before big market events this week such as the European Central Bank’s policy meeting and the release of U.S. jobs data.

The Nikkei fell 0.4 percent to 19,938.13.

The broader Topix was flat at 1,602.26 in choppy trade. Volume was subdued, with only 1.89 billion shares changing hands, lower than the 90-day average daily volume of 2.3 billion shares.

The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 dropped 0.1 percent to 14,424.16. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa and Joshua Hunt; Editing by Eric Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
