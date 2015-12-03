FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 3, 2015 / 6:16 AM / 2 years ago

Nikkei flat as investors wait on ECB policy decision

Joshua Hunt

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks ended little changed in choppy trade on Thursday as investors were content to adopt a conservative approach before the European Central Bank’s policy decision later in the day.

The Nikkei share average closed flat at 19,939.90 after a small decline in the morning session was wiped out with help from a softer yen.

The dollar advanced following hawkish comments from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen, reinforcing the likelihood of an interest rate hike later this month. The ECB, on the other hand, is expected to deliver a cocktail of stimulus measures when it meets later Thursday.

The broader Topix was virtually flat at 1,602.94 while the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 edged up 0.1 percent to end the day at 14,431.93. (Reporting by Joshua Hunt; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

