FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nikkei suffers biggest daily drop in more than two months
Sections
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 4, 2015 / 6:20 AM / in 2 years

Nikkei suffers biggest daily drop in more than two months

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks fell on Friday after the European Central Bank dashed expectations for greater stimulus, triggering a broader sell-off after the dollar weakened against the yen.

The Nikkei share average fell 2.2 percent to 19,504.48, hitting its lowest level in nearly three weeks and suffering its biggest daily drop since Sept. 29. The benchmark index suffered its first weekly loss in seven weeks, shedding 1.9 percent.

The broader Topix fell 1.8 percent to end the day at 1,574.02 with all of its 33 subindexes in negative territory. The Topix index ended the week down 1.3 percent.

The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 lost 1.9 percent to 14,160.85. (Reporting by Joshua Hunt and Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.