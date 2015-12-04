Nikkei suffers biggest daily drop in more than two months

TOKYO, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks fell on Friday after the European Central Bank dashed expectations for greater stimulus, triggering a broader sell-off after the dollar weakened against the yen.

The Nikkei share average fell 2.2 percent to 19,504.48, hitting its lowest level in nearly three weeks and suffering its biggest daily drop since Sept. 29. The benchmark index suffered its first weekly loss in seven weeks, shedding 1.9 percent.

The broader Topix fell 1.8 percent to end the day at 1,574.02 with all of its 33 subindexes in negative territory. The Topix index ended the week down 1.3 percent.

The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 lost 1.9 percent to 14,160.85. (Reporting by Joshua Hunt and Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)