Nikkei rebounds as strong US jobs data shows economy ready for Fed hike
December 7, 2015 / 6:15 AM / 2 years ago

Nikkei rebounds as strong US jobs data shows economy ready for Fed hike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks rebounded on Monday after upbeat U.S. jobs data suggested the world’s biggest economy is in a strong position to sustain an expected Federal Reserve rate hike this month, boosting sentiment in the broader market.

The Nikkei share average gained 1 percent to end the day at 19,698.15, recovering just under half of the 2.2 percent the benchmark index shed on Friday.

The broader Topix added 0.7 percent to close at 1,585.21 with all but five of its 33 subsectors in positive territory.

The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 rose 0.8 percent to 14,270.54. (Reporting by Joshua Hunt; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
