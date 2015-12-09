FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei falls to lowest close in more than a month
#Market News
December 9, 2015 / 6:15 AM / 2 years ago

Nikkei falls to lowest close in more than a month

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks fell on Wednesday as sliding oil prices continued to cut risk appetites and offset Japan’s better-than-expected machinery orders data.

The Nikkei share average declined 1 percent to 19,301.07, its lowest closing since Nov. 6.

The Topix subindex for insurance shares shed 1.7 percent after Barclays cut its target price recommendation for a number of major insurance companies.

Dai-ichi Life Insurance Co Ltd shares slipped 3.4 percent after its target price was cut to 2,250 yen from 2,500 yen, while T&D Holdings Inc fell 2.6 percent after a reduction to 1,800 yen from 2,000 yen.

The broader Topix slipped 0.8 percent to end the day at 1,555.58 with all but five of its 33 subindexes down.

The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 fell 0.9 percent to 13,995.29. (Reporting by Joshua Hunt; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
