Nikkei falls to 5-week low as yen surge spooks exporters
#Market News
December 10, 2015 / 6:20 AM / 2 years ago

Nikkei falls to 5-week low as yen surge spooks exporters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Japan’s Nikkei share average fell to a five-week closing low on Thursday as a sudden surge in the yen hit shares of exporters such as Fanuc and Honda Motor, though trading volume was low.

The Nikkei fell 1.3 percent to 19,046.55, its lowest close since Nov 4, while the broader Topix shed 1.0 percent to 1,540.35, also a five-week low. The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 dropped 1.0 percent.

The turnover at the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s main board was 2.19 trillion yen, about 14 percent below its average over the past year.

The yen posted its biggest gains in more than three months on Wednesday, hitting a one-month high of 121.075 to the dollar . It last stood at 121.66 on Thursday. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano and Joshua Hunt; Editing by Eric Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
