Nikkei rebounds as weak yen helps sentiment; market awaits Fed

TOKYO, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks rose for the first time in four sessions on Friday, helped by gains on Wall Street and a weaker yen, but investors remained cautious before big events next week.

The Nikkei share average rose 1 percent to 19,230.48, snapping a three-day losing streak. The benchmark fell 1.4 percent for the week, pressured largely by energy shares on weak oil prices.

The broader Topix rose 0.6 percent to 1,549.51 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 also gained 0.6 percent to 13,942.97.

The U.S. Federal Reserve is widely expected to raise interest rates next week for the first time in nearly a decade.

The dollar was up 0.4 percent at 122.06 yen, putting further distance between a one-month low of 121.075 plumbed earlier in the week. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa and Joshua Hunt; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)