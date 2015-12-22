FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nikkei edges down in directionless trade ahead of national holiday
Sections
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Technology
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 22, 2015 / 6:16 AM / 2 years ago

Nikkei edges down in directionless trade ahead of national holiday

Joshua Hunt

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks were flat in thin, directionless trade on Tuesday as many investors sat on the sidelines ahead of the market’s closure for a national holiday on Wednesday.

The Nikkei share average edged down by 0.2 percent to 18,886.70.

The Topix subindex for air transport gained 2.2 percent as crude prices remained near 2009 lows ahead of the holiday travel rush.

Japan Airlines Co Ltd rose 2.7 percent while competitor ANA Holdings Inc added 1.7 percent.

The construction sector gained 1.3 percent as Sekisui House Ltd climbed 2.2 percent after Barclays raised its target price to 2,500 yen from 2,100 yen.

Taisei Corp added to the gains, rising 1.6 percent after a design submitted by a Taisei-led consortium was chosen as the New National Stadium and centerpiece of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The broader Topix edged up 0.2 percent to 1,533.60 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 rose 0.2 percent to 13,820.28. (Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.