Nikkei turns lower on stronger yen in holiday-thinned trade
December 24, 2015 / 6:25 AM / 2 years ago

Nikkei turns lower on stronger yen in holiday-thinned trade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks ended lower on Thursday after giving up earlier gains as the strong yen hurt overall sentiment while trading was subdued ahead of the Christmas holiday.

The Nikkei share average dropped 0.5 percent to 18,789.69. Although markets are open in Japan on Friday, many financial centres around the world are closed for the Christmas holidays.

The broader Topix shed 0.7 percent to 1,523.62, with only 1.987 billon shares changing hands, compared to an average daily volume of 2.279 billion shares in the last 90 days. The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 declined 0.6 percent to 13,741.44. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

