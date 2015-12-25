FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei ends lower in subdued holiday trade; posts 4th weekly drops
December 25, 2015 / 6:10 AM / 2 years ago

Nikkei ends lower in subdued holiday trade; posts 4th weekly drops

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Dec 25 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks ended marginally lower on Friday in holiday-thinned Christmas trading, with the slightly stronger yen capping risk appetite.

The Nikkei fell 0.1 percent at 18,769.06 after moving in and out of the black. Although markets were open in Japan, trading was limited with many other financial markets closed for the Christmas holiday.

For the week, the Nikkei fell 1.1 percent and posted a fourth weekly losses.

The broader Topix dropped 0.5 percent to 1,516.19, with only 1.806 billion shares changing hands, the lowest level since Dec. 7. The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 shed 0.4 percent to 13,692.65. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

