Nikkei extends gains as crude oil rebound offers relief
#Market News
December 28, 2015 / 6:10 AM / 2 years ago

Nikkei extends gains as crude oil rebound offers relief

Joshua Hunt

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks gained ground in subdued trading on Monday after a rebound in global crude oil prices helped offset disappointing November production and retail figures.

The Nikkei share average steadily added to the morning session’s modest gains to end the day up 0.6 percent at 18,873.35.

Construction materials company Sankyo Tateyama Inc bucked the day’s strength, slipping 2.7 percent after cutting guidance for the fiscal year through May 31, 2016.

The broader Topix rose 0.9 percent to end the day at 1,529.22 with all but three of its 33 subindexes in positive territory.

The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 climbed 0.8 percent to 13,796.98. (Reporting by Joshua Hunt; Editing by Sam Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
