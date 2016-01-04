FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nikkei opens the year with biggest one-day slide in 3 months
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 4, 2016 / 6:10 AM / 2 years ago

Nikkei opens the year with biggest one-day slide in 3 months

Joshua Hunt

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Japan’s Nikkei share average tumbled to a 2-1/2 month low on Monday after weak China factory activity surveys and year-end losses on Wall Street discouraged investors on the first trading day of 2016.

The benchmark Nikkei average fell 3.1 percent to 18,450.98 for its biggest single-day slide since Sept. 29.

The Topix subindex for oil and coal shares added 0.8 percent to buck the day’s weakness as oil prices surged amid tensions between top crude producers Saudi Arabia and Iran.

The broader Topix shed 2.4 percent to end the day at 1,509.67 with all but two of its 33 subindexes in negative territory.

The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 fell 2.5 percent to 13,597.24. (Reporting by Joshua Hunt and Ayai Tomisawa)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.