FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nikkei falls in choppy trade as weakness in China stocks sours mood
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
Farmers prepare for life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Farmers prepare for life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 5, 2016 / 6:16 AM / 2 years ago

Nikkei falls in choppy trade as weakness in China stocks sours mood

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks fell for a second day in choppy trade to a fresh 2-1/2-month low on Tuesday after Chinese stocks returned to negative territory, capping investors’ risk appetite.

The Nikkei share average ended 0.4 percent lower at 18,374.00, the lowest closing level since Oct. 20. Earlier in trade, the index had flirted with positive territory.

The broader Topix dropped 0.3 percent to 1,504.71 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 declined 0.4 percent to 13,547.19. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.