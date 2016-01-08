FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei opens the year with five straight days of declines
January 8, 2016 / 6:35 AM / 2 years ago

Nikkei opens the year with five straight days of declines

Joshua Hunt

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks fell on Friday, making the new year the first since 1949 that opened with five consecutive losing sessions.

Nervous investors sought to lessen their exposure ahead of U.S. jobs data and a three-day weekend in Japan.

The Nikkei share average fell 0.4 percent to 17,697.96 after selling accelerated late in the session, erasing earlier gains that followed a rebound in Chinese markets.

The benchmark index shed 7 percent in the first week of the new year for its biggest weekly decline since early September.

This week marked by worries over an economic slowdown in China and volatility stemming from instability in its currency.

The broader Topix shed 0.7 percent to end the session at 1,447.32 with all but three of its 33 subindexes in negative territory. The index lost 6.5 percent for the week.

The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 fell 0.7 percent to 13,029.77. (Reporting by Joshua Hunt; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

